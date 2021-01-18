Local doctor explains what it will take for Mahomes to get back on the field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Bills are gearing up to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday night and a big question right now is if KC will have its lead guy on the field, Patrick Mahomes.

Mahomes left yesterday’s divisional playoff game against the Browns after this hit and didn’t return to play.

We asked a local doctor who specializes in sports medicine to explain what it takes to get back on the field after something like this.

Dr. Daniel Day tells us he’s not sure if Mahomes suffered a concussion, or a neck injury.

Either way, the quarterback is going through concussion protocols. Dr. Day says many times after five days, once symptoms start to resolve, an athlete can return to play.

But if the athlete gets back on the field and doesn’t feel quite right, then that person could regress and go back to an earlier step in the protocol.

And at the end of the day, an independent doctor will have to make the final call before he can return to play.

“There is an independent person that is involved. Obviously, there is a lot of different motivations in the NFL so you need that second person in there to take a non-biased look at him and make sure he’s safe to play,” Dr. Day said.

Dr. Day is not treating Mahomes and has no connection to those who are, but he says after watching the play and knowing the protocols, he suspects the QB will be on the field on Sunday.