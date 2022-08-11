BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two filmmakers from Buffalo are looking for actors to be in their new film Conflicted II: The Prequel.

They’re holding a casting call Sunday, August 28 from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Millennium Hotel in Cheektowaga.

Director Amire Reed and writer and producer Duece King shot the first Conflicted movie in west and east Buffalo and now they’re coming back to shoot the sequel.

“We really just want to give these people, our people cause we’re from here, we want to give them the opportunity to display their talents,” Reed said.

The first movie is about a man, played by King, coming home from prison and trying to do the right thing.

The prequel will focus on why he went to prison and how it impacts his nephew, played by Benny the Butcher, another Buffalo native.

Benny also served as an executive producer on the first movie.

“We want to give other young men and women the opportunity to display their talents whether in front of the screen or behind the screen so we just think this project would be a good project to showcase those talent, bring some type of exposure to our city, and just have fun while we do it,” King said.

More than a thousand people have already applied for the casting call.

They say everyone is welcome and tell people not to be discouraged if they’re not cast in this film. They have others in the works for 2023.

“I’m excited about this casting call it’s more than just casting for conflicted it’s casting for all of our movies,” King said. “Come prepared and have fun and enjoy the process.”

Candidates can apply by emailing filminquiries213@gmail.com.

