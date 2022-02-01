Local fundraiser takes aim at ending food insecurity in western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s Alexander Wright’s dream to turn 238 Carlton Avenue into a grocery store and a community center.

“We’re going to have a plethora of fresh fruits and vegetables and anything that a full service grocery store would have,” said Alexander J. Wright, general manager of the African Heritage Food Co-Op. “The only difference is our candy won’t be in the front with the impulse buys, our impulse buy will be fruit.”

His store is helping to address a serious issue in the community — food insecurity.

“This is what’s described as a food desert,” Wright said. “So basically, you don’t have healthy food within walking distance of where you live. It’s a plague in a lot of African-American communities.”

According to the USDA, more than 1 in ten households in New York State experience food insecurity.

Many of these families live in areas that are called food deserts and many of those households have children.

When it comes to grocery shopping, some families don’t have access to cars or Instacart, so the next best options usually are corner stores and convenience stores. An unscientific survey of some of the stores on Buffalo’s east side revealed a lack of fresh vegetables and expired dried goods.

The ‘Better Together’ fundraiser aims to help address the issue of food insecurity. The Buffalo Bills Foundation and the Buffalo Sabres Foundation have come together to donate a total of $120,000 to local organizations with food insecurity initiatives and projects. You can donate here.