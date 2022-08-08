BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — They’re still not below four dollars per gallon, but they’re getting better.

Across the country, AAA says the national average price of gas is $4.06, which is down by 15 cents. New York’s average dropped since this past Monday, too, by nine cents. Currently, AAA says it’s $4.43.

One year ago, the national and New York averages were quite a bit lower and a little closer — the U.S. at $3.19 and New York at $3.22.

Currently, here’s what the average prices look like across different parts of upstate New York:

Batavia – $4.45 (down 4 cents from last week)

Buffalo – $4.45 (down 6 cents from last week)

Elmira – $4.42 (down 8 cents from last week)

Ithaca – $4.59 (down 6 cents from last week)

Rochester – $4.54 (down 7 cents from last week)

Rome – $4.63 (down 7 cents from last week)

Syracuse – $4.51 (down 7 cents from last week)

Watertown – $4.68 (down 4 cents from last week)

“While overall demand has dropped in the U.S., we are seeing strong demand in New York as the summer travel season continues,” AAA said. “Some states return to school earlier than this region, so their summer travel season is wrapping up. Also, new AAA consumer research shows that almost two-thirds of Americans have reduced their driving due to high gas prices.”