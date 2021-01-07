Buffalo golf ball technology company donates $10,000 to Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– OnCore, a Buffalo-based golf ball, and technology company, has made a donation of $10,000 to Oishei Children’s Hospital through the Patricia Allen Fund.

The company says they raised the money through the sale of its “Josh Allen Mafia” custom golf ball.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is a shareholder in OnCore and collaborated with the company to create the golf ball that would ultimately benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“Josh has completely integrated himself into the fabric of this community and one of the organizations that has meant the most to him and where he has dedicated significant time and energy, is the Oishei Children’s Hospital. Naturally, we were happy to organize a promotion that the Buffalo fans would support and the success of this has been tremendous.” Keith Blakely, CEO, OnCore Golf

Allen said he was “blown away” by the continued donations and says his grandma would be proud.

“Thank you to my OnCore family for this incredible donation to Oishei Children’s Hospital in honor of my grandmother. My family and I continue to be blown away by the generosity of everyone who has graciously donated and my grandma would be so proud. Our community is truly a special place and we look forward to using this generosity to help as many as we can for years to come.” Josh Allen

