BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–With growing calls to “defund police,” one local group is outlining ways the city can spend money that would go to supporting Buffalo Police.

The Buffalo Niagara Community Reinvestment Coalition wants to start with federal money being used to help with COVID-19 recovery.

The group wants that money to go to prevent homelessness in minority communities.

The coalition is made up of 13 organizations serving low-income people and minority communities.