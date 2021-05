BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Neighborhood Health Center of Western New York is getting a big financial boost from the John R. Oishei Foundation.

They have received a $150,000 grant and thanks to that money, 200 patients will now receive a telehealth kit.

Those kits will equip those patients with the necessary items needed to conduct a meaningful virtual doctors visit.

The kits include a blood pressure cuff, scale, and other items.