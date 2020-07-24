Local hospital nurse charged with distributing, possessing child pornography

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local hospital nurse is charged with the distribution and possession of child pornography.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says, according to the indictment, 32-year-old Craig Marranca of Buffalo distributed child porn on September 18, 2017.

On October 27, 2017, Marranca had images of child pornography on a laptop computer and a hard drive.

The U.S. Attorney added that some of the images depicted a prepubescent minor and a minor younger than 12-years-old.

Marranca was arraigned this afternoon before a judge and released on conditions, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

