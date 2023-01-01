Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph, with twins Taj and Kamara Joseph. Photo courtesy of Kaleida Health.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local hospitals welcomed their first babies of 2023 overnight and into Sunday morning.

The first babies came at 12:01 a.m. Sunday at Oishei Children’s Hospital as Courtney Ford and Taj Joseph of Amherst welcomed twins Taj and Kamara Joseph, making them Western New York’s first babies of 2023. The couple also has two daughters, 3 years old and 1 year old.

Mercy Hospital welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:15 a.m., a baby girl.

Finally, Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital welcomed its first baby at 5:39 a.m. Sunday as Alyssa and Matthew Peeters of Colden had their third child, Rowan.