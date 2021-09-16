Local lawmakers and public service organizations preparing for Afghan refugees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York lawmakers and public service organizations are preparing for refugees who will arrive in Western New York, from Afghanistan.

Senator Sean Ryan and Assemblyman Jon Rivera joined the International Institute of Buffalo and representatives from other organizations which will help the transition for immigrants who will be settling in our region.

“We’re here to make very clear that we’re going to support the efforts of this organization, and all the organizations that are here today, for as long as we are in office,” Rivera said.

This is also “Welcoming Week” a national initiative that celebrates communities, including Buffalo, that welcome immigrants.