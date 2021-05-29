Local lawmakers work to combat spike in violence with community engagement events

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lawmakers are now reaching out to the community, following a recent spike in violent crime.

Common Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski and Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson teamed up with a number of local organizations for a bar-b-que and bike helmet giveaway at MLK Park.

They say the best way to combat violence, is by getting involved in the community.

“The Rash of gun violence, the numbers are just staggering. And I think the grassroots approach is actually to get out on the streets, and meet the community where they are,” said Johnson.

Nowakowski added, “COVID restrictions really restrict our office and the impact we could have out in the community. But now that more folks are getting vaccinated, and now that guidelines are loosening up, we’re getting back into the community. we’re doing what we love, but we’re also doing what we really need to do in the community.”

To date, 40 people have been killed in the City of Buffalo in 2021.

The city is now on track to have nearly 100 homicides, which would break the previous record set in 1994.