Local leaders calling on city to stop demolishing historic buildings in Elmwood Village

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Assemblyman Sean Ryan and local leaders are calling on the City of Buffalo to stop demolishing historic buildings in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village.

Right now, the city is required to issue a demolition permit 30 days after an application is submitted.

Assemblyman Ryan says 30 days is not enough time to let Buffalo’s Preservation Board and City Council consider a building for landmark status.

Ryan and officials with Preservation Buffalo Niagara will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. to discuss their call for change.

