BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in faith, healthcare, and government are speaking out on menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products.
On Wednesday night, they held a panel discussion at Mount Hope Community Church on Broadway.
Organizers say there is a higher percentage of tobacco users in Erie County than anywhere else in the state. They say menthol is part of the problem.
Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Erie & Niagara Counties.
Latest Posts
- Donate a bird in exchange for Sabres tickets during “Turkeys for Tickets”
- Cheektowaga man killed in hit-and-run on Ludington Street
- Local leaders hold panel discussion on tobacco use in Erie County
- Remembering “Snowvember” 7 years later
- Festival of Lights in Hamburg introduces City of Lights Home Decorating Competition