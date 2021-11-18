Local leaders hold panel discussion on tobacco use in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in faith, healthcare, and government are speaking out on menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products.

On Wednesday night, they held a panel discussion at Mount Hope Community Church on Broadway.

Organizers say there is a higher percentage of tobacco users in Erie County than anywhere else in the state. They say menthol is part of the problem.

Wednesday’s event was hosted by the Tobacco-Free Coalition of Erie & Niagara Counties.