Local leaders meet on weekly basis to focus on catching shooting suspects

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–In the wake of a violent six weeks, we’ve now learned that law enforcers at many levels have been meeting on a weekly basis to focus on catching shooting suspects.

“Less proactive shootings leads to more shootings.”

U.S. Attorney JP Kennedy has helped to secure a $200,000 federal grant to start a shoot review process where every Tuesday starting this month members of his office, FBI, ATF, Buffalo Police and others meet together to try to track down and prosecute Buffalo shooting suspects.

“By reviewing cases on a regular basis we can make things safer in our neighborhoods,” Mayor Brown said.

Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says, “It’s a very targeted approach meeting each week and reviewing that weeks shootings to catch those responsible and make for safer neighborhoods.”

We’re told this initiative was in the planning stages since January, the pandemic delayed implementation but with the increase in recent shootings, collaboration like this could be very productive.

160 people have been shot since January 1 and the vast majority of those cases have not resulted in arrests yet.

“This recent increase coincides directly with anti-police sentiment. Police reform yes. Police retreat, no way,” Kennedy added.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says, “Don’t let this recent spike eviscerate the progress we’ve made. In the past 5 years, shootings are down over 10%.”