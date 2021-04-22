Local leaders push to encourage energy conservation on Earth Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Today is Earth Day, and elected leaders are promoting ways to help make sure that what people do, doesn’t hasten climate change.

State Senator Tim Kennedy joined members of PUSH Buffalo’s two off-shoots, “PUSH Green,” and “PUSH For Clean Heat.”

Together they hope to make it easier for Western New Yorkers to take advantage of energy efficiency services, along with free home energy assessments that help find ways to reduce unnecessary energy usage and waste.

“It’s a push for people to engage, to be part of the process, take the survey with PUSH Green and PUSH recognize those that have been on the front lines,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy and PUSH Buffalo also want people to know about New York’s Climate Law which they say sets the state on a path to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, while ensuring fair re-investment in New York’s disadvantaged communities.