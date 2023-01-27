BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the release of videos Friday night from Memphis officials showing the fatal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by officers, local government leaders are speaking out about the footage.

Tonight, I watched the camera footage of the vicious attack that killed Tyre Nichols with members of the community in my office. It was extremely disturbing and inhumane. I condemn the actions of the individuals who brutally murdered an unarmed man. Violence like this has absolutely no place in our society. We must support each other and work together to heal. My heartfelt condolences go out to Tyre Nichols’ family and the entire Memphis community. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown

I concur with the Memphis Chief of Police that the actions of the five former officers were inhumane. As law enforcement officers and public servants, we are sworn to protect and serve our citizens. What occurred in Memphis was a gross abdication of this solemn duty. Great responsibility rests with law enforcement professionals to ensure strong and trustworthy relationships with the community. We cannot allow the actions of a few to erode these important relationships. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyre Nichols’ family during this difficult time. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia

Nichols was beaten during a traffic stop on January 7 and died from his injuries three days later. The five now-former Memphis Police officers were fired for misconduct, indicted by a grand jury and taken into custody.

Buffalo city officials and faith leaders gathered for a prayer vigil at City Hall on Friday night.

NOW: Buffalo city officials and faith leaders gather for a prayer vigil for Tyre Nichols. pic.twitter.com/mvojFChdw5 — Tara Lynch (@thetaralynch) January 28, 2023