Local leaders unveil design concepts for improving Grant Street corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — State Senator Sean Ryan, Assemblymember Jon Rivera, and Buffalo Common Councilmember David Rivera joined GObike Buffalo representatives and Preservation Buffalo Niagara to unveil design concepts for the “Reimagine Grant Street” project.

Leaders also shared the next steps for the project today. Officials say the goal is to design and executive a vision for Grant Street that reflects the current and future needs of the neighborhood.

Officials say the “Reimagine Grant Street” project was established to assess the use and condition of Grant Street to develop a plan to improve functionality, and has been funded by the John Oishei Foundation and Councilmember Rivera.

The three concepts that GObike Buffalo created based on feedback from public outreach efforts will be discussed at public workshops at Campus Walk at 643 Grant St. next Tuesday, Wednesday, and again the following Saturday, June 5.

Leaders are encouraging community members to attend, and also say they will unveil final concept plans, including costs estimates, later in June.

A final report with policy recommendations based on a Preservation Buffalo Niagara study in 2020 to assess aspect’s of Grant Street will be published in the coming weeks, the state legislature says.