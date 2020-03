BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Buffalo best friends launched a luxury slumber party company, and they’re now donating part of their proceeds to a good cause.

Littlebirdpartyco offers supplies and decorations for those looking to spruce up their slumber party.

The owner says she got the idea while planning her daughter’s 5th birthday party.

Part of the money raised will go the Courage of Carly Fund which helps serve kids battling cancer and blood disorders.

