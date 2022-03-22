BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Police are investigating a series of fights that took place outside the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on Monday.

Local mom Adeline Soto said her 12-year-old son was a target in one of those fights. Soto said her son was being bullied and was hit during class by a female student at the school, adding that the student told Soto’s son that her relatives were going to come to the school to fight him.

“He’s assaulted by two boys who do not go to the school that he attends. And these two boys are relatives of the young lady he had an issue with,” she said.

City officials said the fight was one of at least two fights that happened at Monday’s dismissal. Two teachers were hurt and sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The incident happened shortly before the district released its updated safety plan for schools. The plan calls for new branding focused on safety and wellness, discussions with the mayor about the district’s needs and meetings with board-approved parent groups.

Soto said that’s not enough to address bullying.

“I’ve called the superintendent’s office, I’ve called the council’s office at City Hall. I’ve left messages in regards to, not just my son’s safety at Performing Arts, but my daughter’s safety at School 6,” Soto said. “She has not been to school since December. I have been denied a transfer for her twice, when I’m just trying to prevent my kid from being in an unsafe environment.” Adeline Soto, Buffalo Public School Mother of Four

Local parent groups have said when violent incidents like these happen, there needs to be immediate communication notifying all parents.

“The district just needs to get to the point where, if there’s a fight, especially one that involves injuries and police presence, there just has to be a statement that comes out to our community,” said Wendy Mistretta, president of District Parent Coordinating.

The interim superintendent was not available for an interview, but released the following statement late Tuesday afternoon:

The District is highly concerned and disturbed to learn that at least one Non-Buffalo Public School student trespassed on BPS grounds with the intent to attack a BPS student, at The Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts yesterday at dismissal, resulting in two employees being viciously attacked as well. The Buffalo Police Department is actively investigating this case to identify the other offending student. It is confirmed that the other student does not attend BAVPA. We are fully committed to working with our community partners to eliminate all acts of violence in our schools and the communities that surround them. The police have been contacted and we are fully complying with their protocols and procedures. “ BPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams