BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo native and NASA engineer is sharing her experience working with a space telescope.

Bonita Seaton is the deputy manager for the James Webb Space Telescope. She is a Riverside High School graduate, then went to UB, then transferred to Maryland and studied computer science. Today she was sharing her observations about the Webb Telescope to the New York State Association of Counties Conference. She’s been at NASA for 35 years and had a message for students in Buffalo.

“I’m always very proud to be here to bring representation of NASA back to Buffalo, my way of giving back,” Seaton said. “I would say study hard, find your passion. Once I took computer science that was my passion. Just keep pursuing it, don’t let anybody stop you.”

NASA uses the Webb Telescope to help them study distant galaxies.