Local national security expert speaks on U.S. Capitol attack

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not since the war of 1812 has the United States had an attack on its Capitol building, according to National Security Expert Dr. Clairissa Breen.

January 6 that all changed with the insurrection against the Capitol and three months later, we’re dealing with another attack after a man rammed his car into a barrier at the building’s north entrance killing a Capitol police officer.

Assistant Professor Of Criminal Justice at Buffalo State Dr. Clairissa Breen says after Americans saw the capitol breeched for the first time in January, it became clear it could be targeted again. Which is why she’s concerned Friday’s attack won’t be the last.

“This targeting of the Capitol is something completely new for a domestic response,” said Breen.

“The Capitol, to a certain extent, was sacrosanct for a very long time. And the insurrection in January broke that illusion.”

So how does the U.S. protect itself from these attacks?

“Increased or more specialized use of CCTV might be an assistance for this, looking at all your standard intelligence analysis, looking at what all of your viable threats are even though this is a harder type of attack to predict.”

Now there are some things you can do to make sure you’re safe in any situation from an attack.

Breen says people should always be aware of their surroundings and be prepared for any dangerous situation they might find themselves in.