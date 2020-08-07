Local non-profit offers lessons to students without cable or internet

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–The digital divide is a major concern for families across Western New York.

It’s a difficult challenge to get access to the technology needed for remote learning.

The Community Action Organization is helping with that.

They’ve started a program to bring lessons to students right on the TV.

They can watch those lesssons with access to cable or internet.

The program was launched last summer and will go though the fall.

The lessons are for children in grades K through 11.

You can tune into channel 17 to get math, english, science and several other types of classes.