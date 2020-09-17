Local nonprofit leaders educate the public on displacement issue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Fighting against displacement in our own community.

Leaders of different nonprofits came together Saturday to teach people about how this impacts low-income areas.

Organizers of the event say educating the public on the displacement issue has become especially necessary during this pandemic since many have struggled to pay their rent.

Today’s groups say rising rent costs, vacancy rates, and other housing issues are something they’re continuing to teach the community to fight against.