Local nurses asking Gov. Cuomo to sign bill that they say will make their jobs safer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This is National Nurses Week and local nurses are asking Governor Andrew Cuomo to sign a bill that they say will help make their jobs safer.

The state legislature recently passed bills setting minimum staffing levels for hospitals and nursing homes.

Speaking outside ECMC today, these frontline workers say they’ve been doing their jobs throughout the pandemic, where they’ve been needed the most and this is essential for workers’ safety.

“Forget the keychains and giveaways, we’ll take safe staffing any day. If anything good has come out of this pandemic, it’s that it brought attention to the conditions in our nursing homes and our hospitals, especially understaffing,” ECMC Behavioral Health Nurse Rachel Larkin said.

If the governor signs the bills into law they will take effect next January.