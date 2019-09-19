Local officials encouraging Buffalo residents to participate in SafeCam program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Erie County DA John Flynn, Mayor Brown, and Buffalo Police are trying to get citizens to participate in the Buffalo SafeCam program.

SafeCam allows city residents to register their home and business surveillance cameras with Buffalo Police to assist in solving crimes.

The DA’s office says the program helped successfully prosecute a case earlier this year where a man stole a woman’s purse and pushed her to the ground, fracturing her pelvis in two places and slamming her head on the concrete.

Residents interested in participating in the program are required to provide their basic contact information and the location of the camera.

Police say once registration is complete, a member of BPD will contact the resident by phone to request a visit to their home or business to verify the provided information.

There’s also no cost to register, and personal info remains confidential. Police will only contact a participant if there’s a crime-related incident in the vicinity of the security camera.

According to police, they may request to view and copy video/images captured to assist in the investigation of the crime.

More than 450 residents and business owners have enrolled in SafeCam since its announcement in 2015.

“I would like to see more residents and businesses registered with this program because this is essentially a digital neighborhood watch. If we have video of a crime or video from the vicinity of where a crime occurred, my office can use that footage as evidence,” said Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. “I want to thank Mayor Brown and the Buffalo Police Department for bringing this program to the City of Buffalo.”

To register for SafeCam fill out an online form on the Buffalo Police website or call BPD at 716-851-4444.