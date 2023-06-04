BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s been a week since a fire left two Buffalo families homeless.

It started at 202 Hagen St., and spread to the neighboring home.

“We went to church and 15 minutes of us being there, we got a call that our house was on fire,” explained Tyree Lemon, who rented the home that initially caught fire.

“I was getting out of the shower and I heard popping noises and couldn’t figure out the popping noises,” said Etta Bryant.

The fire quickly spread to her home. It was also destroyed.

Lemon said they also lost five dogs and a cat in the fire. “It was hard. It was like losing your own children. It was hard for us.”

But, on Sunday, there was some hope in the form of cereal, bread, and other items. The Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. group set up a benefit across the street. They handed out food donations and, in return, they asked for monetary donations for the fire victims.

“We want to make sure they’re stabilized regardless how long it takes to get them back on their feet,” said Leonard Lane, who is the president of the organization.

“When I heard about this, it made my heart feel good that people still care in the community. So, I’m happy about that and definitely grateful,” said Lemon.

Both families are in need of everything. For more information, contact Lemon at 716-424-4933.