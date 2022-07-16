BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You remember playing kickball in elementary school?

Kickstock is all about returning you to your glory days as a gym hero.

Balls were flying at the Outer Harbor all day Saturday.

15 different teams competed in the tournament and the winners, yes, they receive the Kickstock championship trophy. There were also many local Buffalo food trucks to serve some much-needed refreshments.

“We live in such a generous community, and what I love is this is all young people out here, coming out, having fun and doing something really good while having fun,” said Sheila O’Brien, the executive director of Sabah.

All proceeds from this tournament will go towards Sabah’s efforts to provide adaptive recreation and physical education for those with disabilities.