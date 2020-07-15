Local organization using 716 Day to help several important services in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Tomorrow is 716 Day and you can recognize it by helping a local organization that does a lot for our community.

Child and Family Services is holding its first-ever Raise 716 Day tomorrow on July 16th, or 7/16.

The goal is to encourage people to donate to the organization throughout the day.

Earlier in the year, kids involved in Child and Family Services made face masks for the community.

The organization provides services from counseling, residential treatment, foster care, and adoption, and help for domestic violence victims.

The chief development officer says those services have been needed more than ever during the pandemic.

Donations are accepted online starting tomorrow at 7:16 in the morning.