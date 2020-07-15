Local organizations put together PPE and sports equipment giveaway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Kids across the East Side of Buffalo and in Cheektowaga are able to get some fun and important equipment in order to enjoy the rest of their summer.

Community Access Services and Victory Sports put together a sports equipment and PPE giveaway for folks in the 14215 zip code.

Kids had the chance to take home jump ropes and roller skates.

They also received face masks and hand sanitizer.

The organizations wanted to make sure kids had the opportunity to play outside after this pandemic derailed many summer activities.

The event was held at Evergreen Health Services on Bailey Avenue near LaSalle.