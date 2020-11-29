Local pastor wraps up his week living on the streets to raise awareness for Buffalo’s homeless

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Pastor Eric Johns from the Buffalo Dream Center has wrapped up his week living on the streets.

For the past 22 years, Paster Johns has used this week to raise awareness for Buffalo’s homeless. Johns says he’s seeing a greater need this year because of the pandemic, and despite the setbacks from COVID-19. He believes this year was a success.

It was a great year, we were able to touch base with a lot of guys and encourage the community and get Western New York to rally around us this week and draw attention to our Boxes of Love program, but it was probably the most unusual year that we’ve had,” Johns said.

Johns says his sons and nephews spent the week with him and he hopes to pass this tradition to the next generation in the next few years.