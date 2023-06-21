BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The issue involving stolen Kias and Hyundais – which has impacted so many drivers across our area — has reached uncharted territory. Law enforcement admit they can no longer be proactive on the issue and can only react to the car thefts.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says they are in reactive mode on this issue and Erie County’s Sheriff questions whether police should even chase these drivers involved in Kia and Hyundai thefts.

That does not sit well with Dan Greenway. News 4 met with him at a collision shop in Blasdell, after someone tried to steal his 2022 Kia Sportage on Buffalo’s West Side. Shattered glass remains in his passenger seat. Greenway says this was the second time someone tried to steal his Kia and now he’ll have to get around with a rental car.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do, I missed two important appointments because of this, this is a huge inconvenience, it’s money out of my pocket that I hopefully will get back,” Greenway said.

He says someone tried to steal his car in October.

“Shame on Kia and Hyundai because they have a great vehicle, but what good is it if you’re going to have to keep going through this sort of thing,” Greenway said.

News 4 obtained video from Monday night in South Buffalo of a wild crash. A stolen Kia crashed into a Jeep at the intersection of Tifft and South Park, sending the Jeep into an apartment building. No one was seriously hurt. The driver was let go with an appearance ticket. Several people in that stolen Kia got away.

“There’s zero accountability, so it’s a quality of life issue, it’s not a big deal for a lot of people unless it’s your car,” said Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Garcia blames bail reform as a key problem.

“So, professional law enforcement goes out, we arrest these teens and these other individuals and what happens, nothing, they get right out, they’re out five minutes afterwards, bail reform doesn’t allow us to keep these individuals that commit crimes,” Garcia said. “You have this problem, which is a double-edged sword, does law enforcement chase, we don’t want to chase because someone might go into a building, strike an innocent victim, we don’t chase so now you have this recklessness out on the street.”

In the state budget, changes were made to bail reform, but judges were only given greater discretion to set bail on serious crimes.

Buffalo police say they’re seeing record numbers of Kias and Hyundais being stolen. Drivers are encouraged to get a club and park their cars in safe locations, if they can.

As for what Kia and Hyundai are doing — the automakers have developed theft deterrent software for cars that lack an immobilizer. If you call Hyundai Customer Service, the first question you’re asked is if you need anti-theft software.