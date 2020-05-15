1  of  3
Local rapper showing appreciation for frontline workers

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A local rap artist is showing his appreciation for frontline workers.

Conway the Machine bought breakfast for NFTA Metro Bus workers.

Conway sent meals to the metro’s three bus garages and rail yard today.

He says he wanted to personally thank the frontline workers for their hard work and essential services.

The local musician went to the Cold Spring Garage on Michigan Avenue this morning to thank them.

He also fed people at homeless shelters yesterday.

He says he wants to keep on helping the city through this difficult time.

