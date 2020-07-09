Local Republicans remind people they still take issue with Green Light Law

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Local Republicans are reminding people they still take issue with New York’s Green Light Law.

Congressman Tom Reed joined State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt and State Senator George Borrello today to talk about the ongoing impact of the law.

Reed said before the pandemic hit, many people were focused on the security issues with the Green Light Law. He said they haven’t gone away.

Reed said there’s still a lack of cooperation between state officials and federal officials.

It’s now a Class E felony to share information with federal customs and enforcement officers.

He said this is having a direct impact on the security here.

“It’s having a direct impact on the safety of our officers that keep us safe at the borders because they do not have the ability to share that real-time intelligence and real-time information to make sure that when the people come up there’s some identification known,” Reed added.

He said this information used to be shared pre-9/11.

Reed said this is having a “chilling effect in the ability to keep everyone safe.”