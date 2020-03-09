Local rescue mission brings dogs to Kane Brown concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some dogs at a local animal rescue organization got some celebrity snuggles on Saturday night.

Prior to the Kane Brown concert at the KeyBank Center, Pixie Mamas Rescue received an email asking if they would be interested in bringing some pups backstage at the country singer’s concert.

“Apparently they love to chill with adorable rescue puppies backstage and since we have the cutest pups in town they emailed us!” the rescue mission wrote on Facebook. “Of course, we said yes, who wouldn’t?”

On Sunday, Pixie Mamas Rescue shared photos of Brown and company smiling with the dogs.

“It was truly a pleasure to meet everyone including Kane’s own bulldog Rambo!” the mission wrote. “What a great experience for our rescue but more importantly for our dogs who LOVED all the snuggles and attention they received today!”