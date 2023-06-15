UTICA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tactical teams have to be ready to respond to a variety of emergency scenarios to keep the public safe in times of great distress. This week is the fifth annual Tactical Week where swat teams from across the state train together in Upstate New York.

Six different law enforcement agencies participated in the training exercise, including the Buffalo Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office. The goal is to make sure the teams are ready to jump into any emergency at anytime.

“These SWAT officer train all the time because they have to train all the time for the job that they do, but it’s a lot different when you are training somewhere that is not in your backyard,” Bob Stallman, assistant director of the NYS Preparedness Training Center, added.

This is scenario based training which simulates some of the most dangerous calls these officers could face. Organizers say these scenarios even involve people playing specific roles to make it realistic.

“There’s a lot of planning that goes into it. Who can come? What the scenarios are because we try to find real world scenarios or comparable to something that happened,” Stallman continued.

The departments worked together as teams to work on several skills including active shooter drills with a down officer and hostage rescue tactics.

“We always want to be as best as we can. It would be a shame for an event like that to occur and then we’re not ready for it. So this venue and this training is great to provide that. This facility itself provides a lot of good training opportunities,” Sgt. Brent Francis, Erie County Sheriff’s Office, continued.

Because this is a statewide training, departments were able to share information with each other, making it an opportunity to learn from colleagues that work hundreds of miles away.

“I think the relationships we’re building with other teams in the area, whether it is upstate or downstate, and learning the training that they’re doing also so we can bring it back to our team so that similar situations that they have, that we have we can train the same way and it’s a uniform training across the state,” Capt. Michael Walker of the Buffalo Police Department continued.

This is the second biggest event for the NYS Preparedness Training Center. The biggest training exercise is called the Excelsior Challenge, which brings several specialized teams together to participate in reality based training exercises in October.