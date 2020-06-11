Local siblings raise $28,000 for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western & Central New York chapter of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) raised $124,000 through this year’s Students of the Year campaign.

Through virtual events, 17 high school students were able to raise the money for the organization’s cancer research and patient services.

Two students from Nichols School in Buffalo brought in the most money together. Charlotte and Cutler Greene were able to raise $28,000, earning them the title “Students of the Year.”

Through the seven-week Students of the Year program, students develop skills in marketing, entrepreneurship and project management.

The LLS says someone loses their life to blood cancer every nine minutes.

“Our mission was not only to raise the most money but also to bring attention to blood cancers like leukemia, which is the most common form of cancer in children and teens,” the winning siblings said. “Since the early 1960s, five-year survival rates for many blood cancer patients have doubled, tripled or even quadrupled. We hope to help LLS continue improving on these results!”

The siblings now qualify for a shot at the national title in the competition.

