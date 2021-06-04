Local surgeon shares details about ECMC’s Trauma Intensive Care Unit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On News 4 at 5:30, Jacquie Walker spoke with Dr. Jeffery Jordan, a trauma surgeon at Erie County Medical Center.

Jordan spoke about the Trauma Intensive Care Unit, which’s designed to help treat patients in need of critical care.

He says because ECMC is a level one trauma center, experts are on hand 24/7 to help people in need.

“But in addition we also have the near immediate availability of neurosurgeons, orthopedic surgeons, and vascular surgeons in numerous amounts to bring to bear a multi-disciplinary approach to stabilize those patients,” Dr. Jordan told us.

Dr. Jordan says in most trauma cases, they begin stabilizing patients as soon as they arrive at the hospital.