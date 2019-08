A group of local teens are coming together to help children in need.

They’re helping to change the lives of children without hands.

Today was “measuring day” for three local kids who will soon get prosthetic hands.

6th to 12th graders from Buffalo and Cheektowaga in the Western New York Stem Hub “Hand in Hand” program craft the hands using 3D printing technology.

It will bring those kids new opportunities many of us take for granted.