Local VA employee helps COVID-19 patients in NYC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Some local veterans have returned to Buffalo after volunteering to work with COVID-19 patients in New York City Hospitals.

“I don’t regret it and I’m very proud of what we did,” Diane DiFrancesco said,

DiFrancesco was one of six employees of Buffalo’s VA Hospital who volunteered to spend two weeks working with coronavirus patients in New York City. Diane is a registered nurse who assisted in the Intensive Care Unit at the VA Harbor Healthcare Center in Manhattan.

“The illness and how sick these people are was overwhelming,” she said. “In my 30 years as a nurse, I have never seen so many people this sick. When you’re losing hundreds and hundreds of people daily and we have not seen that in our city yet and I pray to God that people take it seriously because this is truly a virus that we’ve never dealt with before.”



Diane is not afraid to put herself in harm’s way. She’s a retired colonel in the Air Force Reserves who has served tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“One of the things that I noticed on a daily basis was the appreciation for the medical support. Every night when we’d walk into the VA, people would be lining their apartments, coming out of their windows, clapping and cheering us on,” DiFrancesco said.

She describes it as a fulfilling, but eye-opening, experience.

“As a medical professional, that’s what we’re there for is to help the needy and if that was my family laying in a bed and they needed a medical person, there just was not enough there in that city to take the overwhelming numbers of patients that they had,” she said. “It is a real threat to your health and we can’t replace someone who dies from it, so please take it seriously and listen to the medical people telling you what to do.”

