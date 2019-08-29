Local VA receives national recognition for environmental initiatives

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The VA Western New York healthcare system is working to set the gold standard for patient care. It has been taking major steps to set the green standard, too.

The local VA was named a 2019 Greenhealth Partner for Change by the national organization Practice Greenhealth, which looks at the environmental track record for hospitals across the country.

As a general rule, the hospital industry creates a huge amount of waste.

But, the local VA is recycling as much as it can to divert the most it can from the landfills.

“I’m proud to say that we recycled, between our Buffalo and Batavia medical centers, over 800,000 pounds of material,” said Don Johnson, the Green Environmental Management Systems (GEMS) coordinator.

A lot of what gets recycled every day is cardboard, but the VA also recycles everything from cooking oil from the cafeteria kitchens to old, outdated electronics.

“We recycle nearly 100 percent of electronic items within the facility and a very large percentage of metal items,” explained Lew Blevins.

In the cath lab alone, the staff is able to recycle wires, plastics, and even many of the catheters themselves. Part or all of the catheters can be sent out for the platinum to be used in something else.

“The precious metal. Platinum is rare,” said Laura Griffey, RN. “I’d like to see it recovered and recycled and reused.”

In the boiler plant, the major focus is on energy efficiency.

Natural gas is burned to create steam for everything from laundry to winter heating.

“We monitor our opacity coming out of the stacks so our emissions are almost zero,” said Boiler Plant Supervisor Andrew Theil. “It’s one of the cleanest burning fuels possible.”

All of these initiatives fall under the GEMS umbrella, as part of a national program for the VA.

The GEMS coordinator says the staff working together is what makes it a success and deserving of national recognition.

“It’s the result of their collective efforts that we win awards like this,” Johnson said.

The VA Western New York Healthcare System has received several awards for environmental excellence in recent years.

News 4’s Katie Alexander had the chance to check out some of the VA’s green initiatives Thursday morning. Watch the videos below to see our full Wake Up coverage.