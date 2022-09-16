BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several local veterans were honored Friday on national former POW/MIA Recognition Day.

A ceremony honoring local veterans was held this morning at the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Buffalo. Four World War II veterans and one Vietnam veteran took part in today’s the ceremony. The late Sydney Cole who served as a captain and reconnaissance pilot for the army during the World War II was also honored. He survived being shot down during the Battle of Bulge and was taken as a prisoner of war.

“My dad was there for one year, he went in at 150 pounds, he came out at 80, he was on grass, soup and crackers all that time, he didn’t know if the Hitler youth was coming to beat him or to feed him,” said Richard Cole, Sydney’s son.

After the war, Sydney Cole came home to Buffalo. He spent decades running a number of successful businesses. He passed away in November at the age of 107.