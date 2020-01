BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police say a student or former student made a threat at the International Prep School on 14th Street at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

The school went into lockdown, and shortly after 3 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

Officials say officers located the suspect in Amherst shortly after 4 p.m.

Police took the suspect into custody, and charges are pending.