Lockport man arrested by BPD for fleeing from officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Buffalo Police have arrested a Lockport man for fleeing from them on Wednesday night.

Police initially pulled over 30-year-old Nicholas Herko just before 10:30 p.m. at Bailey Avenue and Dingens Street. After the vehicle pulled over, Herko took off.

According to officials, police called off a pursuit of the vehicle shortly after it started.

Herko later crashed into a tree in the 100 block of Huntington Avenue.

Police charged him with fleeing from an officer, reckless driving, criminal possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a controlled substance, speeding, and operation of a vehicle without a license.