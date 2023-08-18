BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police have arrested a Lockport man in connection with a Buffalo homicide.
Buffalo police say the incident happened this past Monday at Broadway and Krettner Street. Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person down. There, they found 38-year-old Buffalo resident Joseph Dash dead.
Police subsequently arrested 43-year-old Kenneth James on Thursday, charging him with first-degree manslaughter.
Buffalo police worked with Lockport police and the Erie County District Attorney’s office to make the arrest.
Latest Posts
- The average income is up more than 30% in some cities: Where does yours rank?
- 40 percent of US climate emissions attributed to richest households: study
- Maui businesses remind locals, tourists that entire island isn’t closed: ‘Definitely support all those businesses’
- Found tied behind a store, Tyson needs a home
- Senior citizens are the fastest-growing cannabis clientele
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.