BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police have arrested a Lockport man in connection with a Buffalo homicide.

Buffalo police say the incident happened this past Monday at Broadway and Krettner Street. Around 3:45 p.m., officers responded to a call about a person down. There, they found 38-year-old Buffalo resident Joseph Dash dead.

Police subsequently arrested 43-year-old Kenneth James on Thursday, charging him with first-degree manslaughter.

Buffalo police worked with Lockport police and the Erie County District Attorney’s office to make the arrest.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.