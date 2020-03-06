Lockport man convicted of menacing, but not hate crimes after crash, gun incident in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A verdict has been reached in the case of Jeffrey Calhoun.

This past July, prosecutors say a woman rear-ended Jeffrey Calhoun’s car on Colvin Ave. near Sanders Rd. in north Buffalo.

The 63-year-old Lockport man was videotaped holding onto the woman after the crash, and witnesses say they saw him display a gun.

For days, the jury in this case worked to come to a decision on whether or not a hate crime was committed that day.

Ultimately, he was not found guilty of hate crimes, but was convicted of menacing.