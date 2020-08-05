Lockport man gets probation for incident involving pistol following crash in north Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Lockport man who pointed a gun at another person after a crash in north Buffalo will not be going to jail.

Jeffrey Calhoun, 63, was sentenced to two years of probation.

This past July, prosecutors say a woman rear-ended Jeffrey Calhoun’s pickup truck on Colvin Ave. near Sanders Rd. in north Buffalo.

After this happened, Calhoun approached the other driver before walking back to his truck. The woman then got out of her car and walked away from the scene.

Calhoun followed her, and tried to keep her at the scene by holding onto her purse.

Several witnesses in the area saw what was happening and tried to intervene. While this was going on, Calhoun pulled a license pistol from his hip holster and brandished it in front of everyone.

One witness was able to capture what happened via a cell phone video.

For days, the jury in this case worked to come to a decision on whether or not a hate crime was committed that day.

Ultimately, Calhoun was not found guilty of hate crimes, but was convicted of second-degree menacing.

In addition to Calhoun’s probation sentence, an order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. It will remain in effect for three years.

Calhoun’s pistol permit remains suspended.

