BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo restaurant that’s been serving up food for nearly four decades is shutting its doors.

Lone Star Fajita Grill announced on Facebook that it would be closing in a couple of weeks.

“Thank you Buffalo,” they concluded in the brief announcement.

The restaurant is located on Hertel Ave.