Long Island man accused of hitting woman at a bus stop indicted

A Long Island man is now charged with vehicular manslaughter after allegedly hitting a woman who was standing at a bus stop in Buffalo.

A grand jury handed up the indictment against 30-year-old Carlos Velez.

Prosecutors say, last October, Velez drove through a red light and hit another car.

Then, they say Velez’s car hit 47-year-old Adrienne Early, who died at the scene.

Prosecutors say Velez was under the influence of marijuana at the time.

He faces up to seven years in prison if he’s convicted.