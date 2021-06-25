Long Island man raises awareness for Parkinson’s disease with 555-mile run from Buffalo to NYC

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A runner is making his way across New York State to raise awareness for Parkinson’s disease. 54-year-old Wai Law from Long Island got his start early Friday morning.

He’s running the Empire State Trail from Buffalo’s Outer Harbor to Battery Park in New York City.

It will take 10 days to run the full 555 miles.

Law is doing this to honor his friend’s dad, who died from Parkinson’s disease a few years ago.

“Because that disease is really something that people dont talk about or know too much about it either. It’s a disease that eats you inside out. Not just to the patient, but to the family,” said Wai Law.

If you want to give to Law’s cause, click here.