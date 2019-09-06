Longtime crusader for clergy sexual abuse victims calls for Buffalo bishop to resign

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — At the end of a turbulent week for Buffalo Catholic Bishop Richard Malone, there is another call for him to resign.

It came Friday from Robert Hoatson, the co-founder and president of New Jersey-based Road to Recovery, a support organization for survivors of priest sex abuse.

A day earlier, members of the Movement to Restore Trust announced they personally asked the bishop to resign immediately.

Hoatson has long drawn attention to the Buffalo Diocese, saying the bishop is responsible for moral, ethical and administrative concerns, which he says is status quo.

“What we’re witnessing in Buffalo, ladies and gentlemen, is not unusual for the clerical state,” Hoatson said. “You are getting a perfect example of what we call clericalism.

“You see, Bishop Malone can’t act any other way. This is the way he has been trained. This is the playbook, ladies and gentlemen, for bishop clericalism.”

The diocese did not initially or immediately respond for comment on the Movement to Restore Trust’s decision.

A diocese listening session scheduled for next week at Niagara University was on Thursday canceled.